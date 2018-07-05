Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives have made a difference to people’s lives: Hanif Al Qassim

  • Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qassim
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qassim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, stated that the Arab League’s honouring of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the "Arab Developmental Work Shield Award" is due to his unique personality, which is characterised by his unorthodox goal to make people happy, through launching initiatives that create a difference to the lives of people around the world.
Al Qassim said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, which reflect his humanitarian and leadership qualities and have helped to provide a better life for millions of people around the world, aim to promote development work based on intellectual, cultural and academic openness.
 
He also praised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s local, regional and international achievements, which have become an example of comprehensive development work and have made him an icon of global leadership.