ERC signs agreement to restore Belfkih Cultural Centre in Yemen

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative at Hadramaut, in the presence of his deputy, Sultan Al Nuaimi.

During the signing, Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahssany, Governor of Hadramaut, praised the UAE's humanitarian support in Hadramaut represented by the ERC.

He added that the ERC’s ongoing efforts to restore local infrastructure through various projects include the restoration of centre, which is a major cultural landmark in Mukalla.

Al Shamsi said that the ERC will continue supporting the needs of the governorate while noting that the signing of the agreement is part of its efforts to provide better services and launch development and infrastructure projects.