UAE, Egypt to build government capacities

This action plan was agreed between the parties at the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018, organised with the support and participation of the Government of the UAE, in Cairo.

The inaugural edition of the conference held under the patronage of President Abdel Fatal el-Sisi of Egypt, was aimed at activating a strategic partnership and exchange of experience between the two countries, and establish a new model of governance that can be replicated across the Arab world.

More than 30 distinguished speakers and over 2,500 government officials attended the event held from 3rd to 4th July.

Providing a comprehensive framework for the cooperation between Egypt and UAE, the event covered some aspects of government work including performance, efficiency and government excellence and capabilities, as well as smart services. The participants shared expertise and best practices in government work with the objective of contributing to achieving the sustainable development goals of the Egypt Vision 2030.

The conference included the launch of the Egypt Government Excellence Award in partnership with the UAE. The award seeks to improve government performance across the board, and motivate government employees to excel, innovate and create. It also aspires to encourage competition between government entities in providing quality services that meet customer needs in line with international government excellence standards and accelerate development paths in diverse economic sectors.

Speaking at the conference, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, thanked the delegates and all those who contributed to the success of the conference. He noted that the event builds on the long-standing fraternal relations between Egypt and the UAE.

"The inaugural Egypt Government Excellence Conference marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt that seeks to modernise government performance and establish a new model of Arab governance, based on cooperation and exchange of best practices," he said.

The two-day event addressed the radical changes that will shape future governments, and presented an overview of the successful experiences of government excellence in the UAE and Egypt. Egyptian officials reviewed the country’s history of excellence in the government sector, including building smart cities, and the achievements of its ongoing administrative reform.

Speakers from the UAE shared the Dubai experience of excellence, as well as their expertise in leveraging innovation and technology in government services. They also delivered a presentation on adopting the system of excellence in government work and its impact on achieving success.

The participants discussed ways of attaining excellence in government work in the light of successful global models. They also highlighted best practices in creating distinctive customer experiences and enhancing customer happiness as the ultimate goal of government excellence.

The conference featured a series of sessions on innovation in government services. Topics included the implementation of integrated service models, smart transformation of services, and global industry leadership in business services, underpinned by case studies of some of the most innovative governments around the world.

The discussions also addressed the ways of equipping youth to build a better future and apply excellence in achieving strategies, exceptional leadership qualities, and excellence in outsourcing services and in the management of infrastructure projects.