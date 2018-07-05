Hamdan bin Zayed visits city of Sila in Al Dhafra Region

Sheikh Hamdan began his visit by inspecting the local port and learning about the services offered to local fishermen and companies. He instructed the port to provide the necessary services and facilities and improve its pier, to meet the country’s economic and development requirements and accelerate the development of the region.

He also inspected the region’s border with Al Ghuwaifat and reviewed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, to improve its services for those travelling by land through the border.

Sheikh Hamdan listened to an explanation by Colonel Hamad Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Ports Security Police Department, about the services offered to travellers by the local police centre, which is equipped with entry and exit halls that provide comfort for travellers and enable them to get some rest before continuing their journeys to their countries. He also explained the public facilities, ambulance units, medical staff, civil defence services and safety and emergency services offered by port’s police, as well as the work of local traffic patrols in managing the flow of traffic.

Sheikh Hamdan offered his condolences to the brothers and sons of the late Khamis Salem Amer Al Mansouri while visiting the majlis in Sila while praying to Allah Almighty to grant him mercy and a place in his heavens, as well as patience to his family.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Eng. Atiq Khamis Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, as well as several senior officials.