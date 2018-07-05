HRNF Board of Trustees raises maximum level of assistance provided by "Yusr Initiative"

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar welcomed the board’s members and praised their role in strengthening the HRNF’s work while highlighting the support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for local charity and humanitarian initiatives.

Sheikha Azza Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the HRNF, suggested, to the board, to increase the maximum level of assistance offered by the HRNF to those benefitting from its "Yusr Initiative." The suggestion was approved by Sheikh Ammar, his deputy and the board members.

Sheikha Azza noted what was implemented from recommendations of the board’s previous meeting with regards to the HRNF’s projects, in light of its goals and its duty to allocate Zakat funds after receiving a Fatwa.

Sheikh Ammar, his deputy and the board members approved their planned use of Zakat funds for 2018. Sheikh Ammar also instructed the board to create a policy for each clause.

The board members ratified the minutes of their previous meeting and reviewed the latest updates and what was issued based on their decisions and recommendations mentioned in the minutes.

The board agreed to assess several companies for a contract to maintain the residences of owners who asked the foundation to restore their homes. These companies will be invited to the next meeting, and the board will choose the best company for the contract.