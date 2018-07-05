Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE students in Astana

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pleasure at meeting the students, and encouraged the country's citizens abroad to excel in scientific excellence in all fields and return home with the most advanced skills and knowledge that will enable them to play a leading role in the development and prosperity of the country.

His Highness was also briefed on their specialisations, academic performances, and living conditions in Astana.

Sheikh Mohamed said that Emirati students abroad play the role of "state ambassadors" in conveying the UAE's cultural image to other peoples and countries. He pointed out that the UAE will spare no effort in providing all the support needed to help students achieve their goals and ambitions in obtaining the highest academic degrees and acquiring advanced skills and experiences.

The students, in turn, expressed their delight at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, and their appreciation for the services and support provided by the UAE to continue their educational journey with ease and comfort.