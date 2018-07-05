Ruler of Ajman receives Mexican Ambassador

The Ruler of Ajman welcomed the ambassador and wished her a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the UAE and Mexico at various levels. He also hailed the good relations between the UAE and Mexico, adding that she will receive all the cooperation she needs from officials to facilitate her mission.

Al Nuaimi and Escobar also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing and consolidating them for the benefit of the two friendly peoples. They also reviewed the potential for bolstering investment opportunities through organising mutual visits for businessmen and investors in both countries.

The Mexican Ambassador commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, in various sectors and fields.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials in Ajman.