74 injured Yemenis to receive medical treatment in India at UAE expense

Their injuries were the result of attacks by the Houthi militia.

The gesture is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE .

The humanitarian initiative comes within the framework of the attention paid by the leadership to the Yemeni people, which seeks to alleviate their suffering, improve their humanitarian conditions and support them against the crimes committed by the militia.

It also reflects the strong bonds between the two peoples and a continuation of the Emirati humanitarian efforts to put an end for the suffering of the fraternal Yemeni people.

The UAE Embassy in India has taken the necessary preparations to receive the wounded and to transfer them to hospitals for treatment. The embassy also has formed a number of committees for follow-up, supervision and communication with the patients and to provide them with amenities.

The injured Yemenis praised the stance of the UAE's leadership and people and expressed their wishes that the UAE enjoys permanent security and stability.

They expressed their confidence that the UAE's support will be beneficial for their recovery, so that they may return home safe and in good health.

The UAE has launched a number of similar initiatives, including paying the expenses of medical treatment for 1500 injured Yemenis and their companions in Jordan, Sudan and India, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent. The UAE has also sent medical and relief convoys to support the people of Yemen.

The UAE's humanitarian and relief programme seeks to provide basic food, medicine and medical supplies to improve the humanitarian and health conditions of the Yemenis, in coordination and cooperation with regional and international humanitarian organisations, so as to alleviate the effects of the crisis in Yemen.