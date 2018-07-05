Egypt's President receives UAE ministerial delegation

Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, were present.

The UAE ministerial delegation conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the Egyptian president. It also expressed the UAE's pride at the fraternal and strategic relations between the two countries and peoples.

El-Sisi asked the delegation to reciprocate his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. He also expressed the feeling of brotherhood and affection of the Egyptian people for the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Egyptian President hailed the strong historic ties between the two fraternal countries and emphasised the keenness of Egypt to continue developing cooperation with the UAE in all domains.

The Egyptian President pointed out that the main objective of any Arab national project is to raise awareness and build the capacity of the Arab citizens to address the growing challenges facing the Arab region.

He also pointed out the importance of unusual initiatives and ideas and the discovery of talents to achieve excellence in the race of innovation and creativity as they are the most important means of the comprehensive and sustainable development.

He stressed Egypt's keenness to continue the comprehensive economic and social reform programme which includes reforming and developing the administrative apparatus of the country in order to provide the best services to the Egyptian citizens and to enhance the wellbeing of the Egyptians.

The UAE delegation praised the efforts exerted by Egypt to promote stability and peace in the Arab world, while stressing the keenness of the UAE to continue to develop mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the development and reformation of government work field.