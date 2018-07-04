Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kazakhstan witness signing of agreements

The agreements aim to bolster joint partnership and cooperation and open up new prospects for joint work between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was present at the signing ceremony.

The first agreement on transfer of sentenced persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates was signed by UAE Minister of Justice Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi and Kazakh Prosecutor General Kairat Kozhamzharov.

A MoU between the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications and the Sawab Center was signed by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash and Kazakhstan Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, inked the second agreement on joint cultural and art cooperation.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA); Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

From Kazakh side, it was attended by Foreign Minister Khairat Abdel Rahmanov; First Deputy Prime-minister, Askar Mamin; Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs, Nurlan Onzhanov; Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kairat Kozhamzharov; Minister of Culture and Sports, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly; Minister of Energy, Kanat Bozumbayev; Minister of Information and Communication, Dauren Abayev, and d Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates.