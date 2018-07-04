Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kazakhstan discuss mutual relations, regional, international issues

Their discussion took place at the Presidential Palace in the Kazakh capital, Astana, where President Nazarbayev welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation, which will help develop their bilateral relations and joint work, in light of the efforts of both countries to improve their overall cooperation.

During the session, which was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, both sides highlighted the existing and possible cooperation between authorities and institutions from both countries while stating that the relationship between the UAE and Kazakhstan is strong and goes beyond politics and economy, but extends to culture and society, which will benefit both countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Nazarbayev, as well as his wishes for greater advancement and development to the Kazakh people while highlighting that continuous calls at the highest levels between both countries, which characterises their deep relations and understanding and their agreements related to all sectors. This also affirms the special relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and the efforts of their leadership to develop them, he added.

"President, I remember your first visit to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace) and its details, and the conversations that took place. We value this relationship that connects us, which we consider as one between family and brothers," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Your experience in leading this country is beautiful, as 30 years ago no one would have imagined the advancement that you have currently reached. Because of your vision and wisdom, your country has become a focal point in the region," he added.

"Our relations need to be strengthened and developed because they bring us together in a special relationship," he further added.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes for greater development, advancement and security for Kazakhstan and its people. "We are your brothers and we are ready to support you, and we see your country as our second country," he stressed.

He noted that the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan are substantial and continuous and inspires optimism and satisfaction while affirming that both countries have a mutual interest in creating a diverse knowledge-based economy and utilising future energy sources. There is also an interest among Emirati companies to invest in Kazakhstan, which will promote further investments between both countries, due to their many signed agreements that aim to create the appropriate investment environment, encourage and expand economic and trade relations, and achieve their mutual interests, he further noted.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s desire to strengthen its relations with friendly countries, based on respect, mutual interests, stability and development while expressing his confidence that the coming period will witness considerable developments in the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, reflecting their friendship, respect, trust and history of joint work for their communities.

Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the UAE’s desire, in light of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, to continue expanding its cooperation with various countries, to realise their mutual interests and help achieve overall development and advancement while pointing out that the UAE, since its establishment, has developed excellent relations with many countries, which are based on mutual respect and trust and effective and constructive overall cooperation.

The President of Kazakhstan welcomed Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to his country and emphasized the importance of the special relations of friendship between the UAE and Kazkhstan and their cooperation in all fields.

He reciprocated greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

President Nazarbayev said the UAE was among the first countries that supported Kazakhstan during the early days of independence and continued that support to date.

He added that the UAE had become a key partner in the region and praised the progress attained by the country in all domain.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan coincides with the country’s celebration of the anniversary of the new capital Astana, which is home to the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed High School and other UAE projects, like Abu Dhabi Plaza, which is currently under construction in the capital city.

The President of Kazakhstan presented the Kazakh translation of the book ‘With United Strength’ to Sheikh Mohamed. He also decorated him with a medal commemorating the 20th anniversary of the new capital Astana.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed their keenness to develop bilateral relations in economic, commercial, investment, tourism, renewable energy and other fields to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples. They also emphasized the importance of promoting tolerance, amity and peaceful co-existence among the different nations of the world, as well as the need to step up international community efforts to achieve peace, security and development in the region and in the whole world.

Among those who attended the meeting from the UAE side were Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Ali Mohammad Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Khairat Abdel Rahmanov; First deputy Prime-minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin; Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Onzhanov; Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kairat Kozhamzharov; Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly; Minister of Energy, Kanat Bozumbayev; Minister of Information and Communication, Dauren Abayev, and d Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, attended from the Kazakh side.