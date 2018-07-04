865 Emirati families received AED60 million marriage grants in H1 2018

Since the enactment of the Federal Law No. 47 of 1992, the ministry disbursed more than 65,000 marriage grants. With the current high uptake, it is expected that the number of grants will witness an annual increase by end of the year.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said, "Enhancing family cohesion is one of the ministry’s important strategic objectives, and supporting the establishment and stability of new families is an integral part of this priority. In addition to providing marriage grants, the role of the ministry extends to the provision of counselling and awareness programmes that enable couples who are getting married to start their life together on the right note."

She highlighted the Eadad (Preparation) programme, an integrated training course held across the UAE that covers six main topics: family building, marriage and its requirements, family relations, coping with family problems, financial and family planning, partnership between spouses in raising children, and the role of the family unit in society. With sessions led by experienced family education specialists, the program raises awareness of the importance of family stability and cohesion, and a positive home environment. In 2017, the ministry organised 31 training courses for 4,696 attendees. In H1 2018, 10 training courses benefited 1,280 citizens.