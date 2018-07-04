Hamdan bin Zayed inspects several development projects in Al Mirfa

Sheikh Hamdan visited several residential, commercial, industrial and investment areas that were recently surveyed, with the aim of developing them as residential and commercial properties for the emirate’s people.

Sheikh Hamdan also inspected the Madinat Zayed-Al Mirfa Road Project, which is being managed by the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi and is being constructed by the Abu Dhabi General Services, Musanada, with an allocated budget of around AED617 million.

Sheikh Hamdan received, at the Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis in Al Mirfa, several local residents and listened to their opinions on various matters related to the services offered to them. He also asked them about their conditions and reviewed the work of local services sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan’s conversation reflects the relations between the wise Leadership and the people, as well as their interest and care for children and their concern for the lives and needs of the Emiratis.