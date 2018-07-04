Value of trade exchange between UAE, China in 2017 reached AED195 billion

A report on the non-oil foreign trade exchange between the UAE and China explained that this increase is the result of the rise in re-exports by 37.4 percent, valued at $3.5 billion (AED12.8 billion), as well as a growth in imports by 14.7 percent, valued at $48.3 billion (AED177.4 billion).

The UAE’s foreign trade with China in 2017 varied between direct trade, which was valued at $25.685 billion (AED94.3 billion) or 48 percent of the country’s total foreign trade, and free zones, which was valued at $27.644 billion (AED101.5 billion) or 52 percent.

The UAE’s foreign trade with China made up 14.7 percent of the UAE’s foreign total trade in 2017, according to initial statistics issued by the Ministry of Economy at the start of the current year.

The ministry stated that the UAE’s total foreign trade value in 2017 reached AED1.7 trillion while predicting continued growth in 2018 and beyond.