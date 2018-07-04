Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 25th meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Council members, and the minutes of the 24th meeting were adopted.

Sheikh Abdullah said that this week's announcement of high school exam results in the UAE is important for the Council to assist with this transitional phase for individuals moving on to higher education. The Council will need to meet with a number of objectives and tasks, and coordinate with different actors in the UAE to provide the necessary support for individuals pursuing higher education and employment, he added.