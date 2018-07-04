ERC distributes food aid to 7,000 Yemenis in Al Hima

Saif Al Dhaheri, ERC Representative on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, said that the distribution of aid to Hodeidah's residents is in line with the UAE's consistent efforts to support the Yemeni people so that they overcome the problematic living conditions brought about the Iran-backed Houthi militias.

He went on to say that the ERC continues to carry out relief aid campaigns in Hodeidah, with the aim to improve the situation in the governorate via various aid and development projects and campaigns.

Al Hima's beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and its people for the support provided to Yemeni families across the Hodeidah Governorate. They went on to say that the Saudi-led Arab Coalition is making strenuous efforts to bring back normal living conditions for Yemenis across liberated cities.

The ERC continues to inject humanitarian and developmental assistance in parallel to the UAE's efforts, as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, to liberate Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The UAE aid authority has sent a relief sea bridge containing ten ships loaded with 35,000 tonnes of various food items, an airlift of 14,000 food parcels and a 100-truck aid convoy carrying goods purchased from local markets in Yemen.