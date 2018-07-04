RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Sheikh Hamad Al Qasimi

They expressed their condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

While visiting the hospitality majlis in Khuzam in Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr also received the condolences of a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.