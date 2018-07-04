RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Sheikh Hamad Al Qasimi

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Tuesday received Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
They expressed their condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, in the presence of  Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.
 
While visiting the hospitality majlis in Khuzam in Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.
 
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr also received the condolences of a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.