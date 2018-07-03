Sudanese Ministry of Guidance and Endowments receives second batch of UAE aid

This came during a reception hosted by the Ministry in Khartoum Tuesday, which was attended by Abubakr Othman Ibrahim, Sudanese Minister of Guidance and Endowments and Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan.

Ambassador Al Junaibi praised the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Sudan, saying the aid comes within the context of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in Islamic affairs.

The second consignment consists of five vehicles for the ministry, in addition to over 50,000 copies of the Holy Quran and carpets for various mosques in Sudan.

The ministry previously received the first batch of aid which included 17 vehicles, 115,000 copies of the Holy Quran, maintenance of 50 mosques and the establishment of a training centre for Imams.