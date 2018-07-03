Abdullah bin Zayed chairs UAE-South Korean strategic dialogue

The session was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

The session discussed the strategic cooperation between the UAE and South Korea in the areas of economy, commerce, investment, defence, culture, as well as renewable energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, healthcare, medical services, science and technology.

The two sides also reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, in a way that will serve the interests of the two countries to bolster the special strategic partnerships between the UAE and South Korea, which was announced during the meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, in March.

The session also touched on the developments of the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy programme and the positive role of South Korea in this regard. The two sides also exchanged views on the developments and changes witnessed in the Korean peninsula region.

Also discussed were regional and international developments and means for peaceful solutions to the issues, especially in the Middle East, as well as issues of common interest.

At the beginning of the session, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Kyung-wha and her delegation and expressed his confidence that this visit would give an impetus to the existing ties at all levels.

He said that the UAE is looking forward to enhancing strategic cooperation with South Korea in all fields and added that the UAE's interest in strengthening relations with South Korea, which is seen as a model for development, lies in the potential of the country to benefit from its technological advancement.

He expressed his confidence that relations between the UAE and South Korea would witness a remarkable growth in the future and reaffirmed the country's commitment to a special strategic partnership.

Kyung-wha said she was pleased to visit the UAE and expressed the hope that the current dialogue would contribute to broadening the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

She noted that her visit comes at a special time as the UAE marks the "Year of Zayed." She also said that she was looking forward to opening new avenues for cooperation through the initiatives that highlight the pioneering role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the UAE's global reputation.

She further applauded the progress witnessed in the UAE and its prominent international position, thanks to its wise leadership.