Al Gergawi reveals five drastic transformations that shape future governments at a conference in Cairo

He made this statement during the participation of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future in the two-day "Government Excellence Conference 2018" in Cairo.

Al Gergawi revealed the five drastic transformations that shape future governments while stressing that Arab governments need to be alert and ready and create relevant plans and policies to understand and benefit from such changes. He also spoke about the need for governments to create future economies that utilise the latest software and the data revolution, to become smart digital governments that are led by companies and can create the future.

Al Gergawi noted the strategic historic relation between the UAE and Egypt, which enabled both countries to establish an ideal example, based on the cooperation, integration, and mutual respect and appreciation of their leadership and peoples.

"This relationship was established, cared for and developed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder of the UAE, who carried Egypt in his heart, as he believed in its stature and its role in unifying of the Arab world and strengthening its visions, hopes and goals," he said.

Al Gergawi explained that Egypt has plenty of resources and is currently a regional leader in this area, but Egypt’s real resources are the minds of its children.

The world has witnessed development in the outsourcing sector, which involves contracting staff and services from institutions and companies to perform tasks and duties, he added.

He further stated that international outsourcing contracts rose in value from US$45 billion in 2000 to around $90 billion in 2017, and through this successful global experience, governments should encourage the private sector to build hospitals and maintain security.

"When we speak about excellence and quality in administrative and government work, we are talking about how governments must keep pace with developments, to enable them to become innovative and competitive, foresee the future, and attain adequacy and productivity. This is the path we have chosen towards our future," Al Gergawi said in conclusion.