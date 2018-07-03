MOCD registers over 48,000 volunteering hours during Ramadan

The MOCD launched several Ramadan campaigns, including "Khairana Lahlina" and "Masaai Al Khair," that aimed to ensure a cohesive society and preserved identity one of the pillars of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

The ministry has also expanded the footprint of its existing initiatives and programmes to reach more than 8,500 beneficiaries across the UAE. The activities included the distribution of Mir Ramadan (Ramadan donations) provided by charitable and humanitarian institutions to 500 families. Orphans and families in need received a total of 1,200 Eid meals, while 27 families benefitted from the donation of electrical equipment and the payment of their water and electricity bills. Furthermore, the ministry distributed zakat to underprivileged families, widows and cancer patients.

Naji Al Hai, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Development at the MOCD, said, "As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance family stability, empower the community and elevate the standard of living for UAE nationals, our Ramadan initiatives spanned all regions of the country and reached more than 8,500 beneficiaries. I extend my sincere gratitude to the companies and institutions across the UAE that participated in our campaigns within the framework of their corporate social responsibility programmes.

"The ministry works relentlessly to promote the culture of volunteering that is inherent in the UAE society, seeking to enhance social solidarity and build a comprehensive community safety net that contributes to boosting the country’s happiness and standard of living indicators."