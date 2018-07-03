Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eritrean President

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Eritrean President, and expressed his hopes that this visit will contribute to strengthening ties between the UAE and Eritrea, for the benefit of both nations and their friendly peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Afwerki reviewed current bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition exchanging views regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides also covered possible opportunities for cooperation across the trade and investment sectors.