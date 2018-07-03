Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mubarak Al Mansouri

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were also present and offered their deepest condolences to the Al Mansouri family.

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed.