Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mubarak Al Mansouri

  • Tuesday 03, July 2018 in 7:08 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Mubarak bin Qaran Al Mansouri.
While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.
 
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were also present and offered their deepest condolences to the Al Mansouri family.
 
Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed.