Ministry of Defence, ICRC sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Niyadi, Chairman of the Executive Administration of Policies and Cooperation, and Sophie Barbier, Representative of the ICRC, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The workshop, which is part of the UAE’s efforts to raise awareness about international humanitarian law, will see the attendance of over 100 representatives from around 70 countries and reflects the country’s keenness to commit to its international humanitarian obligations and promote understanding and compliance to international rules governing military operations.

Major General Al Niyadi said that the signing of the MoU aims to promote cooperation in the area of international humanitarian law and the exchange of experiences and knowledge, as well as to advance the relations between the ministry and the ICRC.

Barbier said that the MoU will promote the relations between the ICRC and local authorities in the UAE, including the ministry while adding that holding the workshop in the UAE will support their efforts to promote respect and implement laws related to armed conflicts.