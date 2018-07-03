FNC participates in Arab Parliament sub-committee meetings

The meetings discussed topics related to reinforcing Arab economic, academic and human rights cooperation, as well as addressing the challenges facing the region, and supporting the development efforts to achieve the aspirations of Arab countries and their peoples.

The division participated in the meetings of the committee concerned with developing Arab countries and the committee responsible for drafting an Arab law on higher education and scientific research. It also participated in the 13th meeting of the "Human Rights Sub-Committee."

The UAE delegation included Khalid bin Ali Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, Jassem Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs Committee, Aisha Salem bin Samnoa, Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee in the Arab Parliament.

Aisha bin Samnoa said that the committee in charge of drafting an Arab law draft on higher education and scientific research discussed its preparations for the 'Higher Education and Scientific Research Conference', which will be held in Egypt.

She added that its efforts aim to support scientific research, as well as to help researchers from Arab countries to stabilise the region and encourage them to not market their research outside the region.

Al Naqbi stressed that the 13th meeting of the Human Rights Sub-Committee discussed a parliamentary vision to reduce the effects of wars and conflicts on human rights and Arab development.

Al Falasi stated that the committee in charge of developing Arab countries discussed its preparations for a seminar involving Arab and international charity organisations, where they can discuss the situation in these countries and the best relevant international practices. The seminar will be held in October, on the sidelines of the Arab Parliament meeting, he said in conclusion.