Attorney General warns against dealing with illegal fundraisers

''The Attorney General's Federal Bureau of Investigation has monitored some cases in this respect and referred them to the Anti-cyber Crimes Public Prosecution for investigation,'' he stated.

This crime, he said, may open up many risky possibilities, including deception or funding of terror activities.

''The phenomenon harms the UAE whose humanitarian organisations set a good example of humanitarian and charitable work through legal channels,'' he added.

According to the Federal Law on Combating Cybercrimes, offender shall face a prison terms of up to three years, a fine not less than AED250,000 and not in excess of AED500,000 or either of these two penalties.