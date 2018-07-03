FANR discusses oversight of “Barakah”; New national and international cooperation

During the meeting, the Board discussed the International Advisory Group (IAG) recommendations related to the oversight of the construction and commissioning of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the areas of safety culture, and transition to operation. The IAG is a group of international experts in areas related to nuclear regulation set up to advise FANR’s Board of Management on a variety of technical and policy matters.

The Board also discussed planned Memorandums of Understanding to be concluded with national government organizations, foreign nuclear safety regulators and expert organizations. Notably, a Memorandum Of Understanding with Zayed University providing for the establishment of the Environmental Laboratory of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation. The laboratory will be an asset in providing measurements of levels of naturally-occurring radiation in the UAE, capacity building of FANR employees and advising government entities on radiation and radiation protection.

The board also discussed the status of the existing MOUs and the progress of their implementation in 2018 and planned activities in the near future. FANR has over 20 agreements and MOUs signed with national and foreign expert organizations and regulatory authorities of other countries. They seek to build national capacities, exchange of technical knowledge and information, ensure commitment and conformance to the highest standards of nuclear safety and security.

On another note, the board reviewed FANR’s performance of the first quarter in 2018 and learned about the latest updates of the review of the Barakah operating license application and associated inspections at the site.