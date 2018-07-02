‘UAE-Brazil Political Consultations Committee’ begins in Abu Dhabi

The UAE delegation was headed by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while the Brazilian delegation was headed by the Undersecretary General for Africa and the Middle East at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Fernando Jose Marroni de Abreu.

The meeting witnessed discussions on several topics of mutual interest and the means of strengthening the cooperation and bilateral relations between both the two countries.

Al Jarman praised the developing relations between the UAE and Brazil while affirming the UAE’s desire to strengthen these relations and highlighting the ambitions of the leadership of both countries.

De Abreu stated that the relations between Brazil and the UAE are being prioritised by their leadership while pointing out that Brazil aims to strengthen these relations.

The Brazilian delegation also highlighted their country’s efforts to promote economic cooperation and support joint economic growth while praising the UAE’s comprehensive development in the areas of politics, the economy, culture and society, which has made it a key economic and commercial centre and a major destination for international and regional companies, as well as a leading centre of infrastructure, alternative energy and sustainable development.

Al Jarman highlighted the importance of benefiting from the growth witnessed by the economies of both countries, as well as expanding their cooperation, achieving overall development, and encouraging the visits of official delegations, to benefit from their advancement and strengthen the cultural and humanitarian communication between their peoples.

Regarding international cooperation, Al Jarman stressed the importance of coordination in solving regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially with the United Nations, UN, and its specialist agencies.

Both sides presented their local, regional and international efforts to counter terrorism and extremism and find solutions to the worsening crises in the region.

At the end of the meeting, they agreed on the necessity of enhancing and consolidating their mutual cooperation in various areas, to achieve their mutual goals and the interests of their peoples.