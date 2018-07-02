Mohamed bin Zayed praises SZGMC for spreading tolerant message of Islam

"The service of the mosque’s visitors signifies the values of our religion and our cultural legacy," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said during a meeting with the new board of trustees of the SZGMC, headed by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, at the Al Bahr Palace majlis on Monday. The SZGMC's employees, who supervised the Ramadan programmes, also attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of presenting new ideas that improve the services to the highest standards, based on best practices.

He wished the new board of trustees success in serving the centre and its visitors and spreading its message in a manner that matches the UAE’s standing as an oasis of charity, tolerance and human and cultural coexistence.

While expressing delight at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, the members of the board and the centre's employees affirmed that serving the visitors of the mosque is a job that makes them happy.

The Ramadan programmes (Our Fasting Guests and Ramadan Lamps) attracted more than 1.25 million worshippers and visitors during the holy fasting month.