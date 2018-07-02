Mohamed bin Zayed receives Cypriot FM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed and Christodoulides discussed cooperation between the UAE and Cyprus in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, and the future opportunities and horizons to develop them to meet the aspirations of the two peoples in development and prosperity as well as issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; a number of Sheikhs; top officials, and Emiratis.