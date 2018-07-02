Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to RAK Ruler

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while visiting the mourning majlis in RAK

While visiting the mourining majlis at Al Dheyafa Palace in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed.