Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to RAK Ruler

  • Monday 02, July 2018 in 8:33 PM
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while visiting the mourning majlis in RAK
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while visiting the mourning majlis in RAK
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered Monday his condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.
While visiting the mourining majlis at Al Dheyafa Palace in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.
 
He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.
 
Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed.