35,000 Yemenis benefit from UAE Aid in Hodeidah

The UAE aid authority distributed 1,000 food baskets to Yemenis residing in Muharraq and Wadi Irfan, that provided necessary food supplies to 7,000 individuals. The ERC also distributed 4,000 food parcels across Muwshej, Al Wa'ara, and other remote areas across the Al Khawkhah District in Hodeidah, benefitting 28,000 Yemenis in need of critical food aid.

The ERC continues its mission to distribute vital humanitarian and food assistance to Yemenis across Hodeidah's liberated areas via UAE air, sea and land relief bridges, with the objective of providing Yemeni citizens aid relief needed to overcome difficult living conditions as a result of the Iran-backed Houthi militias siege on their towns and villages.

Saif Al Dhaheri, ERC Representative on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, said that the distribution of food aid to the people of Hodeidah is in line with the UAE leadership's directives to continue providing relief assistance to Yemenis to alleviate the hardships endured by individuals in Hodeidah, in addition to the provision of fundamental infrastructure and utility development in the governorate. These initiatives will contribute towards normalising living conditions for Yemeni's, moving away from the stifling grip of the Houthi militias, he continued.

The ERC continues to inject humanitarian and developmental assistance in parallel to the UAE's efforts, as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, to liberate Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The UAE aid authority has sent a relief sea bridge containing ten ships loaded with 35,000 tonnes of various food items, an airlift of 14,000 food parcels and a 100-truck aid convoy carrying goods purchased from local markets in Yemen.