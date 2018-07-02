UAE Ambassador attends AU Heads of State and Government Summit

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and Chairperson of the AU, and a number of African leaders, their representatives, as well as the United Nations specialised agencies and guests.

The summit, which is being held from 25th June to 2nd July, is held under the theme 'Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation'. The summit's agenda includes a discussion of reports on the institutional reform of the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area and ways to defuse the crises in Africa and in particular the crisis in southern Sudan.