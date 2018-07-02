RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Sheikh Hamad Al Qasimi

While visiting the hospitality majlis in Khuzam in Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr also received the condolences of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports and Customs Department; Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security of Dubai, and Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, as well as officers from the General Command of the Ras al-Khaimah Police, led by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras al-Khaimah Police, and Salem Al Shamili, Commander of the Local Guards of Ras al-Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr was accompanied by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Gulfar; Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Special Advisor to the Ras al-Khaimah Ruler; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Marjan Island Company; Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras al-Khaimah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi; Sheikh Fahem bin Abdullah Al Qasimi; Sheikh Saqr bin Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras al-Khaimah Quran Foundation; Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee Organising Camel Races in Ras al-Khaimah; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the Ras al-Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, and Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Citizens Affairs at the Emiri Court, as well as several Sheikhs, officials and members of the public who came to express their condolences.