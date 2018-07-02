MOI delegation visits Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency

The made their assessment during their visit to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) in Tokyo, where they were received by the director of the FDMA's National Research Institute of Fire and Disaster (NRIFD), and several officials.

During their tour of the Agency’s facilities, Major General Al Marzouki and his delegation reviewed the advanced systems and equipment used in firefighting simulation scenarios.

The delegation also assessed the cooperation procedures between the centre and local response units.

Major General Al Marzouki said that the visit aims to exchange experiences and knowledge between both sides in the areas of training, scientific research, protection and fire control while highlighting the importance of keeping pace with the international developments in civil defence, and benefiting from international expertise to enhance performance, as well as improving the capacities of employees and using smart systems to enhance the effectiveness of civil defence equipment.

The delegation included Brigadier Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the General Directorate of Fire, Protection and Safety, and several officers from the General Command of Civil Defence.