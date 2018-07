Salem Abdullah Al Badwawi lent the family his car, after theirs broke down, to help them resume their holiday plans. The family was so grateful, they told the story to a radio channel which generated public attention.

The International Institute for Tolerance, through its Managing Director, Dr. Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmad Al Shaibani, commended Al Badwawi's efforts and awarded him the 'Tolerance Award'.

Dr. Shaibani said the offcer's actions were "an embodiment of Emirati values."