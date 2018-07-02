Ajman Ruler offers condolences to RAK Ruler on death of Hamad Al Qasimi

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, Monday accepted condolences from His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.
While visiting the hospitality majlis in Khuzam in Ras al-Khaimah, the Ruler and Crown Prince of Ajman expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.
 
The RAK Ruler also received condolences from Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.
 
A host of Sheikhs also accepted condolences alongside the Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah.