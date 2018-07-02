UAQ Ruler and CP offer condolences to RAK Ruler on death of Hamad Al Qasimi

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, on Monday accepted condolences from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, who passed away on Sunday.
While visiting the hospitality majlis in Khuzam in Ras al-Khaimah, the Ruler and Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise. 
 
The RAK Ruler also received condolences from Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Vice President of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain Government, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials. 
 
A host of Sheikhs also accepted condolences alongside the Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah.