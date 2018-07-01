Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus' minister of foreign affairs

The two parties discussed means of bolstering ties between the two countries across trade, political, economic and investment areas.

The also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues and current developments of mutual concern with focus on Yemen and Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness on extending cultural and economic ties with all countries based on the openness policy adopted by its visionary leadership with the ultimate objectives of realising economic and human development and coexistence and peace between peoples across the world.

Christodoulides lauded the UAE's leading position on the regional and international levels and stressed his country's keenness on boosting cooperation with the UAE.