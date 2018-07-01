Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Dubai’s new HR Law

The new legislation is aimed at further enhancing government performance, encouraging creativity and innovation as well as attracting the right talents that can help further cement Dubai's profile as a model for innovation and excellence.

"It also echoes our commitment for securing an appropriate work environment for all employees of the Government of Dubai as a key element in our development plans. Our objective is to ensure a strong work-life balance and stability for all government employees, regardless of their positions, in order to encourage them to make use of their full potentials.' Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The new legislation also reflects our vision for ensuring a better future for our employees and the happiness of their families," he added.

The new law includes 141 articles, compared to the 231 articles of the previous law, with the new clauses cover areas such as Emiratisation, scholarship, learning and development and gives nationals looking for jobs and internships the opportunity to benefit from the experiences of government agencies.