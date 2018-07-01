"Public Security Training Course" begins in Hadramaut, Yemen

The launch of the course was attended by Staff Major General Salmeen Albahosni, Governor of Hadramaut, Brigadier Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Representative of the Ministry of Interior, and other officers. The launch of the course is part of the UAE’s efforts to support Yemen’s vital sectors and infrastructure, after their destruction by the Iran-backed Houthi militias, which targeted the Yemeni people, as well as to return the country to its normal living conditions. The UAE, through the Arab Coalition, has performed a vital role in Yemen since the start of the humanitarian crisis, and aims to support its overall capabilities and assist Yemen in moving beyond its crisis. It has also offered assistance to country’s security sector, to help in regaining security and stability, including by providing public security and police vehicles, and improving the efficiency of the security sector and raising its readiness. The Arab Coalition Forces succeeded in regaining security in Yemen by destroying the infrastructure of Al Qaeda, which used Yemen as a centre to attract extremist elements and launch terrorist attacks against the region and the entire world, as well as by expelling Al Qaeda from many Yemeni cities.