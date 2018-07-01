ERC organises mass weddings in Abyan, Yemen

The ERC, on Friday, organised the 4th group wedding in Abyan Governorate, which included the assistance of a number of officials from the governorate and ERC delegations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s initiative is part of the support provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people and coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"This initiative highlights our leadership’s determination to follow Sheikh Zayed in supporting the Yemeni people and providing them with their basic needs. The group weddings echo the UAE’s, and its leadership’s vision, of assisting young Yemeni people with all means of social and psychological stability, helping them to shoulder their responsibilities of building their country in the future," he added.