In a statement, the Ruler's Court expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and members of Al Qasimi family, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Funeral prayer will be performed on Monday morning at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras al-Khaimah, the body will be taken afterwards to be buried at Al Qawasim cemetery.

An official mourning was declared in Ras al-Khaimah for three days beginning Monday, 2nd July.