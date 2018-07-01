Report confirms UAE’s strong human rights record: Hanif Al Qasim

In a statement, Dr. Al Qasim praised the UAE leadership's efforts in human rights development, which it has maintained since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

He added that the UAE’s wise leadership is keen to promote its international position and reinforce its leadership, while confirming that the country leads in issuing and developing social laws and legislation to protect the rights and duties of all individuals and communities.

Al Qasim noted that, considering the country’s diverse population, its leadership has managed to support tolerance, solidarity and cooperation, achieving harmony and peaceful coexistence. He also praised the respect of Emiratis for law and equality, and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to achieve the happiness and well being of its people.