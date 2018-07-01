FANR hosts IAEA nuclear infrastructure review mission

The aim of the mission was to assist the UAE by providing a review of the nation’s overall nuclear energy infrastructure. The UAE is the first country to implement and achieve Milestone 3 of the IAEA’s "Milestones" approach to nuclear energy infrastructure development.

An international team of nine IAEA and international experts reviewed the UAE’s development since the last INIR mission conducted in 2011. The team focused on the conditions required to achieve Milestone 3, through the assessment of 19 infrastructure issues, as outlined in the IAEA’s "Milestones" approach.

The mission team, led by the IAEA’s Head of Nuclear Infrastructure Development, Milko Kovachev, is preparing a Phase 3 INIR mission report, which takes into account all facets of the nation’s nuclear energy programme. In preparing the report, the team met UAE stakeholders, including the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, Nawah Energy Company, Nawah, National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, and the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, CICPA.

Regarding its development, Ambassador Hamad Alkaabi, UAE’s Permanent Representative at the IAEA, said, "The UAE is rapidly moving forward with the development of its peaceful nuclear energy sector. The successful conclusion of Phase 3 INIR mission is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to upholding the highest international standards of safety, security, and transparency, as we approach the commissioning of the nation’s first nuclear energy plant.

"The extraordinary progress of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme is a result of our continued collaboration with an extensive network of international organisations whose members include some of the world’s most renowned professionals in nuclear energy. Our close relationship with the IAEA, as well as our cooperation with international nuclear energy organisations and regulators, have allowed us to rise to the forefront of the peaceful nuclear energy industry."

Milko Kovachev, Head of the IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, said, "The UAE has made steady progress since the mission in 2011, which has been emphasised by the fact that the IAEA team has identified seven high-quality practices in relation to the 19 elements analysed. The review team has developed some recommendations which, if implemented, could further enhance the nuclear infrastructure in the country and support the development of a safe, transparent and peaceful nuclear energy programme."