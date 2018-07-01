Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme trains hundreds of youths to be leaders

This is part of an innovative programme that aims to create a new generation of highly qualified youths who will lead humanitarian missions for the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign.

The programme aims to empower the youth in local and international humanitarian work and help in finding realistic solutions to global health and educational issues, in line with the humanitarian approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This is also following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make 2018 the 'Year of Zayed', as well as in implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development, Foundation (FDF), to promote the culture of volunteer work and empower the youth in all areas of giving.

The programme, which is being implemented under the supervision of local and international experts from prominent international universities and centres, and in partnership with Emirati government institutions and non-profit organisations, includes training courses, practical workshops, scientific forums and international conferences. The programme was launched through an initiative by the GWU and the Zayed Giving Initiative, under the supervision of the Zayed Humanitarian Work Academy and in partnership with Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, stated that the programme has attracted and empowered the youth in the area of humanitarian work, by enabling them to lead campaigns in the UAE, as well as in Egypt, Sudan, Zanzibar, Tanzania and Somalia, to ease the suffering of vulnerable communities and provide the best diagnostic, treatment and preventive services to thousands of patients.