Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

His Highness also received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE, including Brunei, Darussalam, Ghana, Bahrain, Chad, Serbia, Greece, South Africa, Gambia and the United Kingdom.

Present at the ceremony were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the new ambassadors and assured them the cooperation of concerned authorities in the country to perform their duties to the fullest extent in the best interest of the UAE and their countries and peoples.

In their address to Sheikh Mohammed, the ambassadors conveyed their greetings and well wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They also expressed their happiness at representing their countries in the UAE, which has a prominent international reputation, and its community, leadership and government are known for their cooperation, respect for others and for creating balanced and constructive relations with other countries.

A number of ministers and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation were also present.