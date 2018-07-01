Ministry of Defence delegation visits RIDEX exhibition in Brazil

The delegation was headed by Major General Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Directorate for Policies and Cooperation, and included a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed with Admiral Ademir Sobrinho, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, ways of boosting mutual cooperation in the defence sector, in the presence of Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Consul-General in Sao Paulo. In turn, Admiral Sobrinho praised the strong relations between the two sides.

The UAE delegation witnessed the official opening ceremony of the exhibition, which was held from 27th to 29th June. They also visited the pavilions of Brazilian and foreign companies participating in the exhibition and were briefed on the latest equipment and defence systems.