Ministry of Foreign Affairs to build collection of artworks created by local artists

The collections to feature in 'Art in Embassies' intend to express the role of culture as a tool in building bridges between countries and peoples through the arts, and reflect the diversity and richness of the UAE’s cultural fabric.

"Driven by the commitment of our wise leadership to cultivate economic and cultural exchanges, this initiative spurs from MoFAIC’s firm belief that art is a universal language and forms an intrinsic part of understanding and tolerance among cultures, and thus, plays a key part in establishing bridges between peoples around the globe", said Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State.

As the UAE paves the way cultural diplomacy in the region, it actively and effectively works toward strengthening relations and enhancing socio-cultural cooperation with other nations to promote dialogue and tolerance. This is exemplified in local and resident artists who are part of the UAE’s global representation at events and exhibitions around the world and their works will be part of the country’s representation in UAE embassies and missions abroad.

MoFAIC’s cultural outreach initiative will give every ambassador and chief of mission the opportunity to display an exhibit of art, which size and quality would normally take decades to accumulate. The selected artworks, paintings, sculptures, design objects and other works will be showcased to visitors in missions’ headquarters.

The Art in Embassies collection aims to reinforce cross-cultural dialogue. It will reflect the ties between the UAE and host-countries, through a history of artworks deeply rooted in Emirati heritage and in the cultural medley that is specific to the UAE society.

The opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the region, in November 2017, marked a clear statement of the UAE’s pioneering role in preserving the world’s cultural heritage. The museum stands as an embodiment of cross-cultural dialogue, where East meets West on the Silk Road, where beauty and art build bridges across and between civilisations, cultures and peoples.

The UAE art community has blossomed over the past two decades, with turnkey art exhibits such as Art Dubai and Abu Dhabi Art on the cultural calendar, drawing artists and art enthusiasts from the region and from around the world.