ERC launches street clean-up campaign in Mukalla, Yemen

The launch of the campaign - part of the ERC's humanitarian, development and service initiatives in liberated areas in Yemen - was attended by an ERC delegation headed by Sultan Al Nuaimi, Deputy Head of the ERC in Hadramaut, and Major General Faraj Salemin Al-Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut, during which they inspected the work being carried out on the streets.

The delegation met with Yemeni citizens who expressed their thanks for the campaign launch and for meeting their needs.

In turn, Governor Al-Bahsani emphasised the importance of the campaign and said, "What distinguishes this campaign is the participation of our brothers from the ERC, who we always find by our sides," pointing to the involvement of all government departments, military and security institutions and youth groups.

The clean-up campaign, which is scheduled for two months, has been widely welcomed by residents who value the support provided by the UAE across various sectors.